Chinese premier stresses policy implementation to stabilize economy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed efforts to ensure the implementation of policy measures to stabilize economic growth, employment and prices.

Xinhua

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a special meeting after hearing reports from two working groups on work for stabilizing the economy.

The working groups have been sent by the State Council to 16 provincial-level regions to supervise and provide services to the localities in resolving difficulties in policy implementation.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

The country has adopted a package of strong and effective policies for stabilizing the economy in a timely manner, Li said, stressing the need to ensure the solid implementation of the policies.

Noting that stabilizing the economy depends on market entities, Li urged efforts to help market entities tide over difficulties while expanding effective investment to create demand for the market entities and boost their confidence.

Efforts should be made to speed up the construction of key projects, and increase the quota of the policy-backed and development-oriented financial instruments based on the local needs, Li said.

The government will support people's essential housing needs as well as their needs for better housing, and make good use of the policy toolkit by adopting city-specific policies, Li said.

Li also stressed promoting the sustained and healthy development of the platform economy, adding that special loans will be used to support the platform enterprises.

The country will continue to roll out more phased policies to expand consumption and investment, Li said, urging local governments and relevant departments to come up with concrete measures.