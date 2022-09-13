Biz / Economy

Chinese premier stresses policy implementation to stabilize economy

Xinhua
  09:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-13       0
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed efforts to ensure the implementation of policy measures to stabilize economic growth, employment and prices.
Xinhua
  09:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-13       0
Chinese premier stresses policy implementation to stabilize economy
Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a special meeting in Beijing on September 8, 2022.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed efforts to ensure the implementation of policy measures to stabilize economic growth, employment and prices.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a special meeting after hearing reports from two working groups on work for stabilizing the economy.

The working groups have been sent by the State Council to 16 provincial-level regions to supervise and provide services to the localities in resolving difficulties in policy implementation.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

The country has adopted a package of strong and effective policies for stabilizing the economy in a timely manner, Li said, stressing the need to ensure the solid implementation of the policies.

Noting that stabilizing the economy depends on market entities, Li urged efforts to help market entities tide over difficulties while expanding effective investment to create demand for the market entities and boost their confidence.

Efforts should be made to speed up the construction of key projects, and increase the quota of the policy-backed and development-oriented financial instruments based on the local needs, Li said.

The government will support people's essential housing needs as well as their needs for better housing, and make good use of the policy toolkit by adopting city-specific policies, Li said.

Li also stressed promoting the sustained and healthy development of the platform economy, adding that special loans will be used to support the platform enterprises.

The country will continue to roll out more phased policies to expand consumption and investment, Li said, urging local governments and relevant departments to come up with concrete measures.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     