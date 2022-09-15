Biz / Economy

Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2022-09-15       0
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday presided over a State Council executive meeting, which made decisions on multiple economic issues.
Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2022-09-15       0

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday presided over a State Council executive meeting, which made decisions on multiple economic issues.

The country will further extend the tax and fee deferrals for manufacturing firms as part of the stepped-up support for enterprises to navigate hardships, according to the meeting.

Noting that the key to stabilizing the economy is securing market entities, the meeting decided that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and self-employed households in the manufacturing sector could defer the payment of five taxes and two fees (namely, corporate income tax, personal income tax, domestic value-added tax, domestic consumption tax, and urban maintenance and construction tax, as well as the education surcharge and the local education surcharge).

Deferrals that have expired will be extended for another four months starting from September 1. Such an arrangement will enable 440 billion yuan (63.66 billion US dollars) of tax relief.

The meeting also decided to support firms in certain fields to upgrade equipment by aligning the use of special reloans and interest subsidies from fiscal funds to boost market demand and accelerate growth momentum.

China will support commercial banks in issuing medium and long-term loans for firms in manufacturing, services and social services industries, and MSMEs and self-employed households in other industries, to upgrade equipment in the fourth quarter, at an interest rate of no more than 3.2 percent, according to the meeting.

Measures to further stabilize foreign trade and investment were introduced at the meeting to cement the foundation of economic recovery.

The meeting stressed the need to support enterprises in retaining orders and expanding their market presence. All-out efforts should be made to secure energy and labor supply and logistics for foreign trade companies to ensure the delivery of contracts.

A number of new integrated pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce will be established and the building of overseas warehouses will be supported, according to the meeting.

It decided to streamline the regulations of the electronics industry, in a bid to lower institutional transaction costs and stimulate market vitality.

It also decided to approve the nuclear power projects in the city of Zhangzhou in Fujian Province and the city of Lianjiang in Guangdong Province, and stressed absolute safety.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     