China's industrial output up 3.6% in first eight months

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.6 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, data showed Friday.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.6 percent year on year in the first eight months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

In August alone, the country's industrial output rose 4.2 percent year on year after deducting the price factor. The figure was 0.32 percent higher than the previous month, according to the NBS.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.89 million).