Biz / Economy

Domestic marketing outlays expected to rise slightly this year

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:29 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0
About one-third of advertisers in China intend to increase marketing expenditures while 30 percent will cut spending this year, a recent study by CTR Research shows.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:29 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0

About one-third of advertisers in China intend to increase marketing expenditures while 30 percent will cut spending this year, a recent study by CTR Research shows.

New brands that were founded within the past 10 years have been more robust in ad spending, Zhao Lili, assistant general manager of CTR Media Intelligence, told the CTR Insight Summit Forum on Thursday.

Advertisers are giving 7.3 out of 10 scores for the industry outlook and 7.5 for the business development situation, according to CTR's survey of more than 300 respondents.

In the first seven months of this year, China's ad spending dropped 11.3 percent from a year ago, but new entrants, especially emerging brands in the personal care, beverage and nutritional food segments, were ambitious in ad spending.

As many as 94 percent of new brands that allocated advertising budgets in this period are local ones.

Those that have been around for more than 10 years are also setting aside about 28 percent of their advertising budgets to promote new product launches and expand revenue streams.

"It's an essential target for advertisers to save costs in the near future," Zhao said.

Dairy products, packaged foods, home furniture and decorative items were resilient despite pandemic restrictions as they boosted marketing expenditures.

Outdoor ads still proved to be an effective channel to enhance brand impressions as ad spending in community neighborhoods and high-speed railway stations picked up from a year earlier.

"With increasingly complex media formats, brands should stick to high-quality content suitable for different channels and viewers to maximize business performance," Zhao said.

The proportion of advertisers leveraging content marketing increased to 85 percent from 80 percent a year ago.

Brands primarily rely on target consumers' shopping preferences and their competitors to make business decisions while turning to popular livestreaming and social media sites to cater to viewers' preferences.

The ratio of digital media out of total media budgets rose to 66 percent from 63.6 percent a year ago.

Companies have taken a sensible attitude toward metaverse marketing gimmicks, with 48 percent saying it's only a concept and better to wait for the buzz to cool down and 32 percent opting to prepare early to better leverage the trend.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     