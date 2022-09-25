City's foreign trade imports and exports boom

Shanghai's foreign trade volume hit a record high of nearly 415 billion yuan in August.

Shanghai's foreign trade volume hit a record high of nearly 415 billion yuan (US$58.24 billion) in August.

The city's foreign trade imports and exports last month added up to 414.97 billion yuan, an increase of 15.8 percent over the same period last year, to hit an all-time high, according to the city's commission of commerce.

Among them, exports surged 26.2 percent to 174.27 billion yuan, while imports topped 240.7 billion yuan, up 9.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, industrial production of enterprises above a designated size – those with an annual main business income of more than 20 million yuan – totaled 398.62 billion yuan in August, rising 15 percent from the same month last year, data from the city's statistics bureau showed.

From January to August, the city reached a total of 1.039 trillion yuan in retail sales of consumer goods, a decline of 12 percent over the same period last year.

By industry, the wholesale and retail fell 10.7 percent to 969.15 billion yuan in January-August, while the accommodation and catering industry saw retail sales of 69.47 billion yuan, plunging 27.5 percent.

The city's fixed-asset investment in the first eight months retreated 11.5 percent from a year earlier.

In the three major investment areas, urban infrastructure investment tumbled 27.4 percent year on year, industrial investment fell 9.3 percent, and real estate development investment was 10.9 percent lower.

Investment in the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, meanwhile, dropped respectively by 54.1 percent, 9.3 percent and 11.8 percent over the same period last year.