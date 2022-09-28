Biz / Economy

Shanghai's SOEs serve as backbones of the economic development

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:47 UTC+8, 2022-09-28       0
Shanghai's state-owned enterprises have played a large role in bolstering economic and social development.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:47 UTC+8, 2022-09-28       0

Shanghai's state-owned enterprises have played a large role in bolstering economic and social development.

In 2021, local state-owned enterprises in the city posted total assets, operating revenues, and profits, accounting for about one-seventh, one-ninth and one-sixth of the national figures, respectively, data from Shanghai's stated-owned assets supervision and administration commission showed.

Among them, total assets of local SOEs amounted to 26.27 trillion yuan (US$3.6 trillion), up 6.9 percent year on year; their operating revenues approximated 4 trillion yuan, an increase of 6.2 percent; and the total profits rose 4.7 percent to top 352.66 billion yuan.

The gross product of local SOEs in the city added up to 1.23 trillion yuan, accounting for 28.5 percent of Shanghai's gross product, while their taxes paid amounted to 236.247 billion yuan, contributing to about 15.4 percent of the city's total local taxes.

Shanghai's SOEs serve as backbones of the economic development

Six SOEs in Shanghai, namely SAIC, Greenland Group, China Pacific Insurance, Pudong Development Bank, Shanghai Construction Industry and Shanghai Pharmaceutical, have made the list of the Fortune Global 500, while four SOEs, which are Shanghai Port Group, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, Jin Jiang International Group and the Shanghai Airport Group, have entered the top three in global rankings of their industries.

A total of 17 Shanghai SOEs were among the top 500 Chinese enterprises in 2021, while seven local brands have been listed in the top 500 Asian brands, making large contributions to the economic and social development, said Bai Yanhui, chief of the Shanghai Stated-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The city has also launched a number of action plans, encouraging local SOEs to actively participate in the construction of the new Lingang area of the Free Trade Zone and to serve the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, and promote the settlement in Shanghai of a number of major projects and leading enterprises.

The SOEs have played a major part in serving and safeguarding the China International Import Expo, with the SOE purchasing delegation posting a total procurement amount of US$11.39 billion, while they have also actively participated in the construction of the five "new cities," with 25 city-owned enterprises signing settlement and cooperation agreements.

On improving the layout and structure of the state-owned sector, the commission has issued opinions to optimize the layout and restructuring of the state-owned economy, laid more emphasis on three key industries, and formed a number of business groups in emerging industries and the areas regarding people's livelihood.

It posted 85 percent of new investment in strategic emerging industries, advanced manufacturing industries, modern service industries, infrastructure and livelihood safeguard areas.

The commission also highlighted its efforts to accelerate science and technology innovation. In the past three years, the enterprises included in the commission's system has posted their average annual growth of sci-tech expenditure remaining above 20 percent.

As for the development of local brands, it has actively fostered new brands, promoted brands with competitive advantages, and reactivated the old brands.

Laozihao, or time-honored brands, achieved total revenues of 105.872 billion yuan over the past three years with an average annual growth rate of 3.5 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Greenland
Yangtze River
China International Import Expo
Pudong
CIIE
China Pacific Insurance
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     