IBLAC meeting to look into city's green future

  14:44 UTC+8, 2022-10-05       0
The International Business Leaders' Advisory Council (IBLAC) for the Mayor of Shanghai will be held on October 7 to promote green, low-carbon development for urban sustainability.
Leading multinationals have a bright outlook for Shanghai's business environment with plans to propose a wide range of advice for the city's green development.

The 33rd annual meeting of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council (IBLAC) for the Mayor of Shanghai will be held on October 7 under the theme "Promoting green, low-carbon development for urban sustainability."

Members of the advisory council pledged to help the city create a sustainable road map through scientific innovation and low-carbon transitions from various industry perspectives such as logistics, manufacturing and real estate.

As a company with long-term support for the annual IBLAC meetings that continues to support science and technology innovation in China, Roche will lead the panel on "Sci-tech Innovation Driving Green and Low Carbon Transition" at this year's IBLAC.

Severin Schwan, chief executive officer of Roche Group and vice chairman of this year's IBLAC session, has been participating in IBLAC for 13 consecutive years and continues to work closely with the Shanghai government and member organizations to promote higher quality development in the city.

Vivian Bian, CEO of Roche Pharma China, said the company continues to accelerate the pace of bringing innovative drugs into China.

Last year, with an investment of nearly 300 million yuan (US$41.7 million), Roche Accelerator was launched to empower local innovation. Earlier this year, the Roche Group invested close to 250 million yuan as working capital to expand in China and benefit Chinese citizens.

The Roche Innovation Center Shanghai has also evolved into an autonomous research and early development unit – the China Innovation Center of Roche – to develop innovative drugs for people in China and worldwide.

"We believe just like other cities in the world, Shanghai will benefit from transforming toward a low carbon economy, which could help Shanghai achieve multiple goals in growth, employment, resource efficiency, environmental improvement and a healthier population," Bian said.

The Roche Group invested close to 250 million yuan earlier this year as working capital to expand in China.

thyssenKrupp Presta Shanghai Co was established more than a decade ago in the Pudong Kangqiao Industrial Park, which also serves as its Asia Pacific headquarters, and has a total investment of 11.4 million euros (US$11 million).

With around 30 percent market share of steering column systems in China, thyssenkrupp continues to invest in new solutions, advanced technology and a localized engineering center in the automobile sector.

"We have been strengthening research and development capabilities in recent years to respond to local demand," said Gao Yan, CEO of thyssenkrupp China. "Thanks to the quick recovery in the passenger vehicle market in China and strong growth in the new energy vehicle segment, our steering system business has been operating at full capacity in recent months."

"We believe the IBLAC meetings offer an idea exchange platform and an opportunity for deeper conversations to put forward suggestions and contribute collective wisdom for Shanghai's development."

thyssenkrupp said it will support Shanghai in building an innovation center for green hydrogen and contribute its experience to China's energy transformation.

The company plans to advise Shanghai to adopt new technologies for green hydrogen, and it expects Shanghai could formulate active industrial and financial policies as well as relevant standards and regulations for large-scale commercial applications of green hydrogen.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
