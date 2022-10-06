Biz / Economy

OPEC+ to cut oil output by 2m bpd from November

Xinhua
  08:31 UTC+8, 2022-10-06       0
OPEC+ on Wednesday announced a major production cut of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) starting November to bolster oil prices that have recently tumbled over recession fears.
Xinhua
  08:31 UTC+8, 2022-10-06       0

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, on Wednesday announced a major production cut of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) starting November to bolster oil prices that have recently tumbled over recession fears.

The oil alliance decided to cut its overall output by 2 million bpd from its August production targets, according to a statement released after the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

The reduction equals around 2 percent of this year's global oil demand, which is estimated by OPEC at around 100 million bpd.

According to the statement, the decision was made "in light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks, and the need to enhance the long-term guidance for the oil market, and in line with the successful approach of being proactive, and preemptive."

"We (OPEC+) are here to stay as a moderating force, to bring about stability," Saudi Arabian energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman told a press conference after the meeting.

OPEC+'s Wednesday move came as crude prices had continued to slide since the last OPEC+ ministerial meeting in early September, when the alliance agreed on a modest production cut of 100,000 bpd in October to support prices.

Both the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and the Brent crude dropped from around 90 US dollars a barrel in early September to about 80 US dollars a barrel last week over growing fears of an economic slowdown and demand contraction. Both benchmarks stood at over 120 US dollars a barrel in June.

However, crude prices bounced back in the last few days as speculation grew of a potential huge production cut by OPEC+.

OPEC+'s meeting on Wednesday marked the group's first in-person gathering at the ministerial level since March 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions moved the meeting online.

In April 2020, OPEC+ drastically slashed oil production by about 10 million bpd as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand. The group began last year to gradually raise production every month as the market improved. In September this year, the alliance made its first output cut in over a year.

The OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers on Wednesday also agreed to extend their cooperation deal to the end of 2023, according to the OPEC statement.

Besides, the OPEC+ countries decided to hold their next ministerial meeting on December 4. The statement also said that the frequency of the OPEC+ ministerial meetings will be adjusted to every six months from every month currently.

OPEC+'s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which advises its ministerial meeting, will also meet every two months, instead of on monthly basis. But the JMMC can request an OPEC+ ministerial meeting "at any time to address market developments if necessary," said the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     