﻿
Biz / Economy

IMF downgrades 2023 global growth forecast to 2.7%

Xinhua
  09:11 UTC+8, 2022-10-12       0
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday projected the global economy to grow by 3.2 percent this year and 2.7 percent in 2023.
Xinhua
  09:11 UTC+8, 2022-10-12       0
IMF downgrades 2023 global growth forecast to 2.7%
AFP

International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas speaks at a press conference during the World Bank/IMF annual meeting at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2022.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday projected the global economy to grow by 3.2 percent this year and 2.7 percent in 2023, with a downward 0.2-percentage-point revision for 2023 from the July forecast, according to the latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

The global economy is experiencing "a number of turbulent challenges," as inflation higher than seen in several decades, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook, the report said.

"This is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects significant slowdowns for the largest economies," the report noted.

A contraction in real gross domestic product (GDP) lasting for at least two consecutive quarters (which some economists refer to as a "technical recession") is seen at some point during 2022-2023 in about 43 percent of economies, amounting to more than one-third of world GDP, according to the report.

Noting that risks to the outlook remain unusually large and to the downside, the latest WEO report said that monetary policy could miscalculate the right stance to reduce inflation, more energy and food price shocks might cause inflation to persist for longer, and global tightening in financing conditions could trigger widespread emerging market debt distress.

The IMF warned that geopolitical fragmentation could impede trade and capital flows, further hindering climate policy cooperation.

"The balance of risks is tilted firmly to the downside, with about a 25 percent chance of one-year-ahead global growth falling below 2.0 percent - in the 10th percentile of global growth outturns since 1970," the report noted.

"The risk of monetary, fiscal, or financial policy miscalibration has risen sharply at the time of high uncertainty and growing fragilities," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told a press conference at the 2022 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank on Tuesday.

"Global financial conditions could deteriorate, and the dollar strengthen further, should turmoil in financial markets erupt," said the IMF chief economist, noting that this would add significantly to inflation pressures and financial fragilities in the rest of the world, especially emerging markets and developing economies.

Inflation could, yet again, prove more persistent, especially if labor markets remain extremely tight, Gourinchas said.

Finally, the war in Ukraine is still raging and further escalation can exacerbate the energy crisis, he added.

The IMF argued that front-loaded and aggressive monetary tightening is "critical" to avoid inflation de-anchoring.

"The hard-won credibility of central banks could be undermined if they misjudge yet again the stubborn persistence of inflation. This would prove much more detrimental to future macroeconomic stability," Gourinchas said, urging central banks to keep a steady hand with monetary policy firmly focused on taming inflation.

The IMF chief economist noted fiscal policy should not work at cross-purpose with monetary authorities' efforts to bring down inflation. "Doing so will only prolong inflation and could cause serious financial instability, as recent events illustrated," he said.

In the latest report, the IMF also highlighted that the energy and food crises, coupled with extreme summer temperatures, are "stark" reminders of what an uncontrolled climate transition would look like.

"There are some cost of doing the climate transition on the macroeconomic side, these costs are very, very modest in comparison to the cost of not doing the climate transition," Gourinchas said at the press conference in response to a question from Xinhua.

Noting that climate transition is a "gradual" process, Gourinchas said the gains are much larger if that process is started early.

"So yes, we have to deal with energy crisis right now. Yes, a number of countries are facing themselves in a situation where they need to procure more energy to produce electricity over the winter, etc. But the path that we should embark on in terms of the climate transition is something that we cannot ignore as well," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     