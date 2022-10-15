Semiconductor industry on the lookout for new graduates

Compared with other industries, semiconductor and integrated electronic employers show more interests in new graduates.

Compared with other industries, semiconductor and integrated circuit employers show more interests in new graduates, and are more willing to develop talent from an early age.

Latest data from Leipin, a Chinese online recruitment institution, show that from July to September, new positions for fresh graduates released by the electronic technology, semiconductor and integrated circuit industries accounted for 11.7 percent among all in the third quarter.

At the same time, the new-energy vehicle, heavy industry, as well as industrial automation and electric sectors have also seen a rise in demand for new graduates, with percentage increasing by 2, 1.8, 1.6 and 1.4, respectively.

However, some sectors showed a negative attitude to recruiting graduates, such as real estate, construction as well as Internet because of fewer positions.

From another perspective, the report also shows that Shanghai became the friendliest city in China for this year's graduates, as it gave out the largest number of jobs.

It was followed by Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Shanghai has released many policies and measures for attracting talent both domestic and overseas.

In this June, the city launched a new policy, making it easier for graduates to settle.

According to the new policies, postgraduates from Shanghai universities or research institutions who are not locals but have the intention to stay in Shanghai, can apply for hukou, or the household registration, as soon as they graduate.

Undergraduates from local universities that are enlisted on national programs for developing world-class universities or world-class disciplines can also apply for Shanghai permanent residency status directly if they have found jobs in Shanghai's "five new cities" and key transformation areas in the southern and northern ends of the city.

Also, graduates from top-ranking universities around the world can apply for Shanghai hukou immediately if they secure a full-time job in the city, Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau announced this June.