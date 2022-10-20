﻿
Biz / Economy

Japan logs record trade deficit in fiscal 1st half as yen's drop inflates import costs

Xinhua
  14:39 UTC+8, 2022-10-20       0
Japan logged a record trade deficit in H1, owing to soaring prices for energy and raw material imports being further inflated by the yen's steep decline against the US dollar.
Xinhua
  14:39 UTC+8, 2022-10-20       0
Japan logs record trade deficit in fiscal 1st half as yen's drop inflates import costs
AFP

An electronic quotation board displays the yen's rate against the US dollar in Tokyo on October 20, 2022.

Japan logged a record trade deficit in the six months to September, owing to soaring prices for energy and raw material imports being further inflated by the yen's steep decline against the US dollar, the government said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the deficit stood at 11.01 trillion yen (US$73.43 billion) in the first half of fiscal 2022 since April, marking the biggest for any fiscal half-year period since record-keeping began.

Japan's imports leaped 4.5 percent to a record 60.58 trillion yen in the recording period, eclipsing its exports that rose 19.6 percent to a record 49.58 trillion yen, the ministry said in its preliminary report.

In the six months to September, Japan's deficit with China, its largest trading partner, almost tripled to 2.84 trillion yen, compared to 981.49 billion yen logged a year earlier, the ministry's data showed.

In the same period, Japan had a trade surplus of 3.16 trillion yen with the United States, with exports increasing 22.8 percent to a record 9.11 trillion yen, while imports totaled 5.95 trillion yen, climbing 32.1 percent.

Japan booked a trade surplus of 1.30 trillion yen with the rest of Asia, the ministry also said, and logged a deficit of 876.55 billion yen with the European Union, in the fiscal first half.

In September, Japan logged a trade deficit for the 14th straight month, at 2.09 trillion yen, with the country's imports increasing 45.9 percent, while exports were up 28.9 percent in value terms, the ministry said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     