China's GDP grows 3% in first three quarters of 2022
11:44 UTC+8, 2022-10-24 0
China's gross domestic product expanded by 3 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2022, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
11:44 UTC+8, 2022-10-24 0
China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 3 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2022, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
The GDP grew by 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of the year, the bureau said.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports