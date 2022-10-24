China's GDP grows 3% in first three quarters of 2022

China's gross domestic product expanded by 3 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2022, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 3 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2022, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The GDP grew by 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of the year, the bureau said.