﻿
Biz / Economy

China's securities regulator pledges further institutional opening-up of the capital market

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0
As part of the 5th Hongqiao International Economic Forum amid CIIE, a parallel session on high-quality opening-up of China's capital market was held on Saturday.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0

China's securities regulator has pledged further institutional opening-up of the capital market.

As part of the fifth Hongqiao International Economic Forum amid the China International Import Expo, a parallel session on high-quality opening-up of China's capital market was held on Saturday.

The sub-forum provides a platform for policy makers and global industry leaders to engage in constructive dialogue on new policies and measures that advance the all-round institutional opening up of China's capital market and enhance Shanghai's capacity and capability as an international financial center.

It focuses on three themes – tech innovation enhancing the resilience and vitality of economic development, new opportunities arising from high-quality opening up of China's capital market, and asset management industry facilitating the development of Shanghai global asset management center.

The discussions aims to offer suggestions and perspectives for China's capital market to improve capital allocation efficiency and to support the real economy in a more efficient way.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, the country's securities watchdog, said at the forum that the commission will promote high-quality development of the capital market to lure more medium and long-term capital from home and abroad.

Structurally, allocation and long-term funds have maintained a net inflow so far this year, indicating that foreign investors are bullish on the long-term investment value of A-shares and reflecting their confidence in China's long-term economic upturn, Fang said.

The commission pledged to firmly introduce more foreign institutional investors of all types to promote the development of the institutional investor force in China's capital market.

In the first 10 months of this year, a total of 289 companies launched their initial public offerings on the two major bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

"A number of sci-tech innovative enterprises with advanced technologies and market recognition have entered the capital market, which also provided domestic and foreign investors with richer and more diversified investment opportunities," Fang said.

Promoting a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment is the key to institutional opening-up, he said.

He pledged that the commission will continue to improve relevant policies and systems, further facilitate cross-border investment by domestic and foreign investors, and better support the cross-border financing for enterprises.

Meanwhile, the market inter-connectivity mechanisms, such as the issuance of global depository receipts (GDR) and Chinese depository receipts (CDR), will be optimized, while the implementation of the reforms on overseas listing system will be pushed ahead to support all types of enterprises to list overseas in accordance with laws.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     