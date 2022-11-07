﻿
Biz / Economy

ASEAN businesses make full use of opportunities

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:04 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0
Businesses from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, an important trading partner of China, are actively taking part in the China International import Expo.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:04 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0

Businesses from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, an important trading partner of China, are actively taking part in the China International import Expo.

In 2021, the trade volume of goods between China and ASEAN topped US$878.2 billion, reaching a year-on-year increase of 28.1 percent. Among them, China's exports to ASEAN were US$483.69 billion, up 26.1 percent year on year, while imports from ASEAN totaled US$394.51 billion, a year-on-year surge of 30.8 percent.

ASEAN has become China's largest trading partner for the second consecutive year. Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand are China's top three trading partners in ASEAN.

The direct investment in all industries from China to ASEAN added up to US$14.35 billion last year, and the top three destination countries for investment are Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

ASEAN's actual investment in China, meanwhile, was US$10.58 billion, of which the top three countries of origin for investment are Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Investment projects in ASEAN newly signed by Chinese enterprises in 2021 posted a combined contract value of US$60.64 billion and the completed turnover at US$32.69 billion.

In terms of newly signed contracts, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia are China's top three project contracting markets in ASEAN.

Businesses from ASEAN maintained an active presence at the China International Import Expo this year.

Wilmar International from Singapore, a Fortune Global 500 company, has participated in the CIIE for five years in a row. In addition to presenting a range of pre-made dishes under its new Fengchu brand, the company also showcased its work on carbon peaking, carbon neutrality and sustainability for the first time.

Goodfarmer Foods Holding from the Philippines, a fruit exporting company with independent export qualification, will debut an Ecuadorian banana and a Filipino pineapple at the expo. It has already signed for the sixth CIIE next year.

The previous sessions of CIIE have gave a boost to businesses' investment in China with projects signed at the expo.

As an example, at the fourth expo, SP Group, a government-affiliated electricity and gas distribution company in Singapore, announced a more than US$60 million capital increase for its subsidiary in Shanghai.

The added capital is mainly for further business expansion in the Chinese market, to be used for various engineering and construction activities as well as technology development in the fields of energy saving, new energy, system integration and intelligent technology.

Also, Chinese e-commerce firm NingShing Ubay International Trade Co signed a purchase intention with Bentley Systems (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd worth US$120 million at the second expo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
Bentley
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     