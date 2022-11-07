First-time exhibitors voice high expectations of CIIE

First-time exhibitors to the China International Import Expo have not only come with their proud products but are also voicing confidence of securing big deals during their visit.

Fresh faces are a constant feature at the China International Import Expo with its ever increasing scale and influence. At this year's CIIE, first-time exhibitors have come with their proud products and they also hold high expectations from the fair.

The CIIE provides an important platform for them to connect with consumers in China, a booming and diversified market. They come from various industries covering medical and health care, food, apparel, information technology, manufacturing etc.

UCB, a Belgium-based global biopharmaceutical company, is making its debut at the 5th CIIE, showcasing several innovative medicines covering neurology, immunology, bone health and rare diseases.



These unique and innovative solutions, which are in development and available outside China but not yet approved in the country, include the only monoclonal antibody worldwide with a unique dual effect for the treatment of osteoporosis; an oral solution which brings new hope for children who are living with refractory epilepsy associated with rare syndromes; and two rare disease medicines with different mechanisms for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis.

"The CIIE has become a great platform for the China debut of global innovative medicines and cutting-edge technologies. With our commitment to this dynamic market that features huge unmet medical needs, we are excited to introduce a number of highly differentiated solutions from our global pipeline on this platform," said Dr Alexandre Moreau, UCB China President.

"China is one of the most important markets for UCB globally. In the past few years, UCB has transformed the portfolio in China to reflect our focus on innovation. The implementation of the Healthy China Strategy reinforced our confidence in this market. We would like to take this opportunity to further promote open innovation and improve patient access to novel solutions."

In cooperation with domestic experts, UCB also co-launched an epilepsy toolkit "100 Questions about the Quality Care for Children with Epilepsy" at the expo. It is designed to provide all the necessary basic disease information and long-term management knowledge for parents, teachers, and other caregivers of children suffering from epilepsy. Along with the toolkit, UCB and the China Association Against Epilepsy also announced the launch of a training program to better develop talents and improve the overall proficiency of epilepsy diagnosis and treatment.

Unity, a digital platform for creating and operating interactive real-time 3D content, has found new "friends" in its CIIE debut this year.



During a Unity-held metaverse ecosystem forum, Unity China signed cooperation agreements with local firms, including Migu, Alibaba, OPPO and PCI-Suntek Technology. Through the agreements, the firms will empower various industries to "present a more real-time, interactive and 3D world of the future".

Unity's technology and solutions are widely used in gaming and various other industries. Its engines are used in about 70 percent of most popular games, including the League of Legends and Genshin Impact.



Unity China aims to expand into more sectors in China amid growing market demand in industries like automotive, manufacturing and infrastructure construction.



"China is going to be the biggest Digital Twin market globally and therefore, become the top metaverse market worldwide," Zhang Junbo, Unity China president, said.



At present, Unity's 3D and metaverse techs are also used in automotive manufacturing, architecture, industrial manufacturing, culture and tourism, e-commerce and retail, media and entertainment sectors.

Unity's strategy fits well with Shanghai's city development blueprint, with plans to build an industrial highland of metaverse with an industrial scale of over 350 billion yuan (US$48.6 billion) by 2025.

Since its entry into the Chinese market in 2012, Unity now has more than 2 million monthly active developers in the country.

A China Industrial Metaverse White Paper, issued by Unity, Tencent Cloud and Frost & Sullivan, was also released at the CIIE on Monday.



The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), which made its debut at the CIIE, is introducing mouthwatering seafood from Norway to Chinese consumers.



The "Seafood from Norway" stand in the food and agricultural exhibition area also gathers eight Norwegian seafood companies which have brought high-quality seafood from the country, including salmon, mackerel, Arctic cod, cold-water prawns and red king crab, to the expo for the first time.

During the CIIE, a variety of activities will be held to foster exchanges between Norwegian seafood companies and domestic industry partners.

"The CIIE is a valuable platform for the Norwegian seafood industry and companies to better understand the Chinese market," said Andreas Thorud, NSC director for the China market.

"We hope that through this international event, we can meet more like-minded partners, achieve win-win strategic cooperation, and bring delicious, nutritious and sustainable Norwegian seafood to the table of Chinese consumers.

"It is our hope that by leveraging this global trade event, the Chinese and Norwegian seafood industries can forge more in-depth strategic cooperation and share the opportunities of the CIIE."

Norway and China share a long-held seafood partnership. Over the last two decades, Norway's seafood industry has collaborated closely with China to develop the Chinese market for Norwegian seafood. As of October this year, Norway's seafood exports to China reached 160,632 tons, with a year-on-year increase of 6 percent, and the export volume reached around 6.4 billion Norwegian krone (US$625.66 million), up 46 percent year on year.

Canada Goose is making its CIIE debut by displaying the brand's enriched heritage, performance luxury products, and sustainability commitments and progress with the theme "Live in the Open: Embracing China."



"The CIIE is a prominent platform for us to showcase what we bring to this important market and how we are participating in China's continued growth. It is an honor to be one of the newest members of the CIIE community," said Dani Reiss, chairman and CEO, Canada Goose.

"We continue to invest meaningfully for the long-term in China and believe in the significant long-term opportunities ahead of us in market."

In a 200-square-meter space, the Canada Goose Pavilion is divided into three parts exhibiting a total of over 120 styles – "The North, where it All Began," "From the Canadian North to China," and "HUMANATURE." Each area includes the story of a first-to-market innovation in the country, which connects the pavilion experience back to the theme.

In "The North, Where it All Began," guests will see the evolution of Canada Goose, while the second area highlights how Canada Goose built affinity with Chinese consumers through local cultural relevance. In the third area, guests will see Canada Goose's commitments under its sustainable impact strategy and the progress the company has made.

Alcon, a global leader in eye care, has brought 38 innovative products in its first appearance at the CIIE.



Fourteen of the products haven't been marketed in China yet.

These products include a type of ophthalmic microscope, which offers clearer view during eye surgery; innovative artificial lens for cataract patients; a treatment system for people with dry eyes; and the world's first monthly replacement contact lenses with water gradient technology.