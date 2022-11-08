AI device debuts show CIIE's attraction to global tech businesses

The China International Import Expo has become a stage for the unveiling of the latest artificial intelligence innovations, including a Robotaxi with L4 autonomous driving system.

The ongoing 5th China International Import Expo has become a stage for the unveiling of the latest artificial intelligence innovations. They include a Robotaxi with L4 autonomous driving system, relaxation chairs with AI stress analysis features, a metaverse-style cross-border business negotiation system and an intelligent hydrogen heating system for a green planet.



These AI-powered devices fit national strategies and new demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as autonomous driving, relief after long periods of sitting and online meetings and negotiations.

Most of these devices made their China or worldwide debut at the CIIE, showing the expo's attraction to global tech businesses.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Robotaxi coming to major cities in 2023 (2.1 Hall)

A Robotaxi, developed by Japan-based Toyata and Chinese startup Pony.ai, made its China debut at Toyota's CIIE booth. It features L4 autonomous driving and will become the first batch of Robotaxi in the four cities of Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen in the first half of 2023.



These intelligent taxis, with laser radars and Autono-MaaS autonomous driving system, have been tested in closed zones for several months, and are fully ready for open-road driving. In Shanghai, they have been tested in suburban Jiading District.

Initially, safety drivers will sit in the taxis and eventually allowing pilotless driving, said staff at the booth.

It will greatly save costs and improve the efficiency of taxi companies, with a taxi firm in Dalian, northeastern Liaoning Province, showing strong interest in the car, Shanghai Daily learned.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Relaxation chair with AI stress analysis (5.1 Hall)

Singapore-based OSIM is showcasing its flagship relaxing chair uDream Pro 5 with AI stress analysis features at the expo. People can enjoy customized massage relaxation through "biosensors" in the chair, which can track users' body conditions like heart rate, blood pressure, and "Body Tension" levels. It offers "an immersive wellness journey."



The products are designed to relieve daily stress such as work, finances, relationships and habits like sitting longer, especially during the pandemic.

OSIM's eSports chairs, designed for gamers and normal officer workers, also made its China debut at the CIIE.

The chairs at the firm's booth are proven popular as they are always occupied by CIIE visitors.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A metaverse-style cross-border business negotiation system (8.2 Hall)

Parallel Box, a cross-border negation and commutations system, made its debut at the CIIE. It looks like a normal meeting room with a chair and screens and features 3D-effect faces and motions and metaverse-style display effects.



"It makes online communications and negotiations more vivid and immersive. It makes sense during the pandemic when offline meetings are sometimes impossible," said Feng Jianfeng, chairman of Osell, the developer and an international digital trade service provider.

With further update, Parallel Box will support digital avatars, 3D product demos, AI translation and liversteam services to better connect traders.

The company's clients, including a vendor of civet coffee or Kopi Luwak from Indonesia, have used the "box" to expand business in China and other regions during the pandemic.

Ti Gong

Intelligent Hydrogen Heating System (5.1 Hall)

Germany-based Bosch Thermotechnology released its intelligent hydrogen heating system at the CIIE. The system includes Condens 8700iW, a hydrogen-ready and zero-carbon boiler, that made its debut. It's the first high-end condensing wall-hung heating system launched by Bosch in the China market.



Bosch aims to make the home healthy and comfortable with green technology. It fits well with China's strategy to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030.



The boiler is a part of the Bosch intelligent heating system. With AI and various innovations, a home-wide controller can intelligently adjust the wall-hung boiler's water temperature at the outlet and the room temperature, to create an energy-saving and comfortable home environment for users.