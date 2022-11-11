﻿
Biz / Economy

Biopharma Week expected to push the industry ahead

The International Biopharma Industry Week 2022, which opens next week, will have participants from various sectors discussing high-quality development and research breakthroughs.
The International Biopharma Industry Week 2022, which will open next week, is expected to serve as a vital platform to help the industry advance, according to Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Shanghai welcomes all parties and industry participants, and with collaborative efforts and a shared objective, it will drive high-quality development and research breakthroughs.

Participants from a wide range of subsectors covering the whole industrial cycle and supply chain, such as research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization, will take part in the weeklong event to debate important topics.

Shanghai's biopharma business has doubled in three years, reaching 760 billion yuan (US$106 billion) in 2021.

In the first three quarters, the size of the industry increased by 4.6 percent to 616.6 billion yuan.

There will be over 30 subforums and industry events.

According to Wu, the goal of the Shanghai International Biomedical Industry Week is to create an essential platform for leading companies, top scientists, and many other participants in the industrial circle to come together to exchange technologies, ideas, and product development directions.

The city hopes that the event will help advance the biomedical industry and, as a result, people's health and well-being.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
