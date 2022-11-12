China handles 552m parcels on Double 11 shopping festival

China's express delivery firms handled 552 million parcels on November 11, the Double 11 online shopping festival, 1.8 times the usual daily average.

China's express delivery firms handled 552 million parcels on November 11, the Double 11 online shopping festival, 1.8 times the usual daily average, the State Post Bureau said on Saturday.

The country's courier sector handled 4.27 billion parcels from November 1 to 11, as online sales rose in the run-up to the annual online shopping bonanza, according to the bureau.

It said the courier sector is well-prepared for the peak season that may continue until November 20, and the delivery network is running smoothly.

Initiated in 2009, the once-a-year "Double 11" shopping festival has evolved into one of the most expected shopping festivals in China.