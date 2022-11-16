﻿
Biz / Economy

China's pork prices to stay relatively stable: official

Xinhua
  14:53 UTC+8, 2022-11-16       0
The prices of pork, a staple meat in China, are expected to stay relatively stable and unlikely to see hikes in the near future.
Xinhua
  14:53 UTC+8, 2022-11-16       0

The prices of pork, a staple meat in China, are expected to stay relatively stable and unlikely to see hikes in the near future, an official with the country's top economic planner said on Wednesday.

The country's pork supplies are on the increase thanks to the growing number of hogs in stock and those ready to enter the market, Meng Wei, a spokesperson with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference.

The prices of hogs climbed in the second half of this year, with marked increases in October. Chinese authorities responded swiftly with a slew of steps to keep a lid on price hikes.

A total of seven batches of pork from central reserves have been released into the market, with a record monthly high of some 200,000 tons of pork registered in September.

Meng said the government would pay close attention to hog supply and demand, continue to release pork reserves, and increase pork releases if necessary to get hog prices back into a reasonable zone.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     