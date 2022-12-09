China's factory-gate prices down 1.3% in November

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 1.3 percent year on year in November.

The decrease was flat with that registered in October. On a monthly basis, China's PPI gained 0.1 percent in November, moderating from the 0.2-percent increase in October.

Due to a high comparison base in the same period last year, the PPI continued a year-on-year decline in November, while rising coal, oil and non-ferrous metal prices have led to the monthly PPI increase last month, according to senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Friday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.6 percent year on year in November.