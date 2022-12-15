China's online retail sales up 4.2% in first 11 months

China's online retail sales went up 4.2 percent year on year in the first 11 months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

Among them, online sales of physical goods climbed by 6.4 percent year on year during the period, accounting for 27.1 percent of the total retail sales of consumer goods.

Online retail sales of food and daily groceries rose 15.1 percent and 6.1 percent year on year during the period, NBS data showed.

Brick-and-mortar stores offering daily necessities like convenience stores and groceries also posted positive retail growth during the period.

The country's retail sales of consumer goods edged down 0.1 percent over one year ago during the January-November period.

With the implementation of optimized COVID-19 response and pro-consumption measures, China's retail sales is expected to steadily recover, the NBS said in a statement.