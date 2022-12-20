﻿
Biz / Economy

China adds more cities to pilot programs list for service opening up

Xinhua
  15:08 UTC+8, 2022-12-20       0
China's State Council said on Tuesday that it has allowed a further six cities to launch comprehensive pilot programs for opening up the service sector.
Xinhua
  15:08 UTC+8, 2022-12-20       0

China's State Council said on Tuesday that it has allowed a further six cities to launch comprehensive pilot programs for opening up the service sector.

The six cities – Shenyang, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Guangzhou and Chengdu – can carry out the pilot programs for a period of three years, starting from the date when their plans for the programs were approved, according to the State Council.

It urged these cities to speed up reform and opening up in the service sector, accelerate development of modern services, and forge new advantages in international competition and cooperation.

China started the pilot program for opening up the service sector in Beijing in 2015 and added Tianjin, Shanghai, Hainan and Chongqing to the list for such programs in 2021.

The service industry has seen fast growth in China in recent years, with its added value increasing 1.49 times since 2012.

The country's service trade grew 17.2 percent year on year to 4.92 trillion yuan (US$704 billion) in the first 10 months of 2022, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     