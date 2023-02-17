Multinational companies featured in Shanghai campaign

Shanghai has released a campaign that highlights the city's many global corporations.

Shanghai launched a campaign on Friday that focuses on multinational companies based in the city.

It showcases the business blueprints of these companies and their predictions for China's business.

At the end of 2022, Shanghai was home to 891 regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 531 foreign research and development centers.

The city saw the actual use of foreign investment hit a record high of US$23.96 billion last year.