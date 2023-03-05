China improves, upgrades industrial structure over 5 years

Over the past five years, China fully implemented the innovation-driven development strategy and improved and upgraded the industrial structure, said a government work report.

China promoted development of the real economy through innovation and continued to foster new drivers of growth, said the government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The leading role of technological innovation was reinforced, it said, adding that China launched a number of major sci-tech innovation projects and stepped up efforts to secure breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields.

Industries were encouraged to develop toward the medium- and high-end. Priority was given to manufacturing in the development of the real economy, and the stable performance of the industrial sector was ensured. The share of manufacturing in the economy remained largely unchanged, according to the report.

Chinese products are now of a higher quality and more competitive, the report said.