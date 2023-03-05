﻿
China to better use AI to serve socio-economic development: minister

China will better apply artificial intelligence (AI) to serve the socio-economic development, Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said on Sunday.
Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang receives an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing "Two Sessions" at the Great Hall of the People on Sunday.

China will better apply artificial intelligence (AI) to serve the socio-economic development, Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said on Sunday.

Wang told journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing "two sessions" that the influence of AI is not just in technology, but in other fields as well.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has made arrangements to promote the transformation and application of AI, Wang said.

He hopes that the combination of scientific research, technology, application scenarios and user needs can make AI contribute to China's socio-economic and sci-tech development.

Wang encouraged the universities, institutes and enterprises engaged in AI research and transformation to make further progress to make China's contribution to the international community.

Wang also warned of sci-tech ethics in developing AI.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
