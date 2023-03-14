﻿
Biz / Economy

Japan monitors markets as stocks crash for 2nd day following US banks' collapse

Xinhua
  16:42 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
The Japanese government said it would keep a close eye on financial institutions here following the collapse of two major US banks which sent a shock wave around global markets.
Xinhua
  16:42 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0

The Japanese government on Tuesday said it would keep a close eye on financial institutions here following the collapse of two major US banks which sent a shock wave around global markets amid fears more US banks could be set to fail.

Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto told a regular news conference that the government was keenly eyeing developments and any adverse effects on Japan's economy, but said in the short-term the impact from the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank was not likely to be major.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki largely reiterated this view, saying separately that he was confident in Japan's banking system weathering the storm, as they have enough strong capital bases and liquidity.

"At this point, we think the possibility of the recent collapse of the US banks leaving a serious impact on the stability of the Japanese financial system is low. The financial system is relatively stable," Suzuki told a press briefing on the matter.

The Financial Services Agency will need to closely watch economic and financial market developments both at home and abroad and monitor how Japanese financial institutions will be impacted, Suzuki said at the presser, following a Cabinet Meeting.

On Friday, California-based Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to startup businesses, collapsed owing to the US Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes damaging the value of the bank's bond holdings, with the bank also being hit by a run of deposits.

Global markets were battered by the US banks' failures as investors tried to limit their exposure to financial-oriented stocks and opt for safe havens, market strategists here said.

Amid fears of contagion, Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index closed down 1.11 percent on Monday, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.51 percent.

As the rout continued Tuesday, Tokyo stocks took a battering again, with the Nikkei marking its biggest decline in three months, tumbling 2.19 percent, while the Topix plunged 2.67 percent, as financial issues continued to be offloaded, brokers here said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     