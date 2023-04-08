﻿
Biz / Economy

China's smart home camera market to expand in 2023: report

  17:03 UTC+8, 2023-04-08       0
China's smart home camera market is expected to expand this year as shipments will continue to grow, an industry report said.
China's smart home camera market is expected to expand this year as shipments will continue to grow, an industry report said.

Smart home camera shipments are forecast to grow 7.5 percent year on year to 21.55 million units in 2023, according to a report released by global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC attributed this year's uptick to the growing demand for intelligent home security monitoring, such as for the care of the elderly and children, as people returned to their busy schedules.

In 2022, smart home camera shipments exceeded 20 million units, up 1.6 percent year on year, the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
