Reuters

China's Sinopec will take a stake in the eastern expansion of Qatar's North Field liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, state energy company QatarEnergy said on Wednesday.

The state-owned Chinese gas giant will take a 5 percent stake in the equivalent of one North Field East LNG train with a capacity of 8 million tons per year, a QatarEnergy statement said.