﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai exports nearly 10,000 TEUs of goods by China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-04-24       0
It was the 100th train to depart on the route since the Chinese metropolis launched its China-Europe freight train service in September 2021.
Xinhua
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-04-24       0
Shanghai exports nearly 10,000 TEUs of goods by China-Europe freight trains
Imaginechina

A China-Europe freight train departed from Shanghai on February 2, 2023.

A China-Europe freight train departed from Shanghai on Saturday loaded with 55 containers of cargo. It was the 100th train to depart on the route since the Chinese metropolis launched its China-Europe freight train service in September 2021.

The train, loaded with air conditioners, forklifts and fabrics, will leave China via Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. As of Saturday, Shanghai has handled over 9,900 TEUs of goods with a total weight of approximately 80,000 tons and a total worth of 3.12 billion yuan (US$453.8 million) by China-Europe freight trains, according to Shanghai Customs.

Currently, the city has 10 freight cargo routes, linking it with 24 European countries and five Asian countries.

During the initial stage of Shanghai's China-Europe freight train service, there were over 400 categories of exported goods, including clothing, shoes and hats, glassware and auto parts. The service has expanded to include more than 1,300 categories of products to date, such as photovoltaic cells, automobiles, motorcycles, elevators and LCD panels.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     