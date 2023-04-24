﻿
Biz / Economy

Popeyes spreads its wings for a new operator

Ti Gong

Fast food chain Popeyes closed down its flagship restaurant earlier this week on the downtown Huaihai Road M., and diners might have to wait to taste the fried chicken in Shanghai again.

Tims China announced it would acquire the exclusive rights to develop and sub-franchise the fried chicken brand earlier this year.

The restaurant said in a notice that due to facility maintenance the store was temporarily closed down on April 18.

Popeyes shut down most of its canteens in Shanghai and neighboring provinces in mid-2022 and the change of ownership might mean the fried chicken chain would consider new operation strategy in the local market.

Tims China completed a transaction on March 30 to become the exclusive operator and developer of the Popeyes brand on the Chinese mainland.

Under the transaction, Popeyes China would bring US$30 million in cash to Tims China and the latter will earmark an additional US$60 million to develop its Popeyes China business over the coming years.

Popeyes service staff could not be reached for comment and Tims China did not reveal the specific plans for further store adjustment plans.

With large crowds lining up for the inaugural store in 2020, the quick service restaurant was hugely popular at the time but its acclaim quickly waned.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
