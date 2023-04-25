﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai Port continues to break records in new-energy vehicle export

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  07:37 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
Since the beginning of this year, the export of new-energy vehicles from Shanghai Port has maintained a strong momentum, and the export volume has repeatedly hit historical highs.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  07:37 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
Shanghai Port continues to break records in new-energy vehicle export
Imaginechina

Neatly lined up and ready to go - Cars await shipment at the newly opened Nangang Port in the Lingang New Area of Shanghai Free Trade Zone.

Since the beginning of this year, the export of new-energy vehicles from Shanghai Port has maintained a strong momentum, and the export volume has repeatedly hit historical highs.

According to Shanghai Customs, in the first quarter, Shanghai Port exported 167,000 electric passenger vehicles, with a value of 38.73 billion yuan (US$5.61 billion), an increase of 30.3 percent and 63.9 percent respectively, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total national exports and ranking first in the country.

Among them, the proportion of exports to Belt and Road countries accounted for nearly one-fourth.

Xie Xiaoqing, director of the purchasing department of Shanghai Automotive International Trade Co Ltd, said that since 2020, SAIC's new-energy vehicles represented by MG have performed well in overseas markets. In the first quarter of this year, SAIC MG exported a total of 32,000 vehicles through Shanghai Port, and is expected to export 160,000 to 200,000 vehicles for the entire year.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port's Haitong Wharf is the largest roll-on/roll-off automobile terminal in China, and automobile export routes cover Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The automobile exports exceeded 1 million vehicles in 2022 for the first time.

"In order to help domestic new-energy vehicles enhance their global presence, the Waigaoqiao Customs has added customs clearance facilitation measures and achieved 24-hour operation, ensuring zero delay customs clearance for exported vehicles," said Chen Jia, an officer of the inspection department of Waigaoqiao Port Customs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     