Shanghai Port continues to break records in new-energy vehicle export

Since the beginning of this year, the export of new-energy vehicles from Shanghai Port has maintained a strong momentum, and the export volume has repeatedly hit historical highs.

Imaginechina

According to Shanghai Customs, in the first quarter, Shanghai Port exported 167,000 electric passenger vehicles, with a value of 38.73 billion yuan (US$5.61 billion), an increase of 30.3 percent and 63.9 percent respectively, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total national exports and ranking first in the country.

Among them, the proportion of exports to Belt and Road countries accounted for nearly one-fourth.

Xie Xiaoqing, director of the purchasing department of Shanghai Automotive International Trade Co Ltd, said that since 2020, SAIC's new-energy vehicles represented by MG have performed well in overseas markets. In the first quarter of this year, SAIC MG exported a total of 32,000 vehicles through Shanghai Port, and is expected to export 160,000 to 200,000 vehicles for the entire year.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port's Haitong Wharf is the largest roll-on/roll-off automobile terminal in China, and automobile export routes cover Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The automobile exports exceeded 1 million vehicles in 2022 for the first time.

"In order to help domestic new-energy vehicles enhance their global presence, the Waigaoqiao Customs has added customs clearance facilitation measures and achieved 24-hour operation, ensuring zero delay customs clearance for exported vehicles," said Chen Jia, an officer of the inspection department of Waigaoqiao Port Customs.