﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai initiates e-commerce platform to link Belt and Road industries

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-05-10       0
Shanghai has initiated an e-commerce platform that will help countries on the Belt and Road further communicate, coordinate agreements and reach larger markets online.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-05-10       0

Shanghai is striving to build the first "Silk Road e-commerce" cooperation pilot zone, with a program kicking off on Wednesday to promote e-commerce exchanges between Shanghai and countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

The inaugural promotion program called "Silk Road E-Commerce Carnival," which runs from May 10th to May 20th, is an important part of the Ministry of Commerce's Brand and Quality Online Shopping Festival, and Shanghai's Double Five Shopping Festival, and seeks to deepen economic and trade cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative.

The event aims to promote consumption and showcase the unique cultural and natural resources of countries and regions along the Silk Road. Through a variety of online and offline activities, it will provide consumers with the unique charm of Silk Road countries including Thailand, New Zealand, Chile and Italy.

It's introducing more featured products, catering, tourism routes, and local culture from Belt and Road countries to the domestic market, allowing consumers to enjoy overseas products and culture without leaving the China.

To promote business-to-business cooperation between e-commerce platforms and enterprises from Belt and Road countries, it will also give full play to the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo, to accelerate their cooperation in terms of brand, supply chain, and technology.

Shanghai initiates e-commerce platform to link Belt and Road industries
Ti Gong

For the past 10 years, China has maintained its position as the largest online retail market in the world. The country has consistently adhered to the principles of openness, cooperation, and mutual benefit while actively promoting international cooperation in Silk Road e-commerce and sharing the vast Chinese e-commerce market, said Li Jialu, deputy director of the e-commerce division of the Ministry of Commerce.

Since 2016, China has signed e-commerce cooperation memorandums with multiple countries and established bilateral e-commerce cooperation mechanisms. Its partners span across five continents, and "Silk Road e-commerce" has become a new channel and highlight for economic and trade cooperation.

In 2022, China's e-commerce transaction volume reached 43.83 trillion yuan (US$6.33 trillion), a year on year increase of 3.5 percent. The national online retail sales and cross-border e-commerce imports and exports totaled 13.79 trillion yuan and 2.11 trillion yuan, respectively, with growth of 4 percent and 9.8 percent from a year earlier.

Shanghai, meanwhile, is the largest trading port city globally and the largest international consumption center in China. It is also the largest imported consumer goods distribution center, and the preferred entry point for international brands into China. The city is home to a number of well-known domestic and international e-commerce companies, and is currently striving to establish the first pilot zone for Silk Road e-commerce cooperation.

Shanghai initiates e-commerce platform to link Belt and Road industries
Ti Gong

The event has received an enthusiastic response from relevant consulates, trade promotion agencies, and e-commerce companies. Several companies, including Freshippo, Green Land Global Commodities Trading Port, and Hongqiao Pinhui, will hold activities themed on the partner countries during the campaign, while other e-commerce giants like Pinduoduo, Ctrip, and Ele.me have also released their key activities.

At the launch event, Freshippo signed a trade agreement with six countries along the Silk Road, namely, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Cyprus, Russia, and Italy. The agreement, worth US$1 billion, focuses on commodity trade cooperation and aims to promote global procurement and exports of Silk Road products.

Meanwhile, Oriental International inked a procurement agreement with a Thai partner. Greenland Global Commodity Trading Port signed a live e-commerce cooperation with Chile, New Zealand, Russia and Singapore, creating exclusive Silk Road live broadcasting rooms for products, which will provide a platform for businesses from these countries to showcase their products to a larger audience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Greenland
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
Pinduoduo
Ctrip
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     