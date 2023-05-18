﻿
Digital service, trade to bloom at Putuo's Zhenru subcenter

A world-class digital service and trade industry center will rise from the Zhenru Subcenter in Shanghai's northwest Putuo District in cooperation with southern Hainan Province.
Editor's Note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the wave of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

A world-class digital service and trade industry center will rise from the Zhenru Subcenter in Shanghai's northwest Putuo District in cooperation with south China's Hainan Province.

The development and construction commission of Zhenru in the downtown district signed a strategic cooperation deal with the Hainan International Commodity Exchange on Tuesday to jointly develop a global digital center.

According to the deal, a "Digital Trade Development Center" and a "Digital Economy Innovation Research Academy" will be initially built at the subcenter to boost the digital sector in Putuo and drive the district's digital transformation.

Ti Gong

The Zhenru Subcenter in Putuo District signed a strategic cooperation deal with the Hainan International Commodity Exchange on Tuesday.

Putuo aims to become Shanghai's scientific innovation hub with four major parks – the China Israel Innovation Hub, the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University Shanghai, the Wuning Innovation Community, and Haina Town, a pilot zone for Shanghai's digital transformation campaign.

The Digital Advertisement Zone Shanghai, the city's first digital advertising industrial park, has already been unveiled at the Zhenru Subcenter.

The subcenter is being developed in ancient Zhenru Town, which dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

The subcenter will cover 6.2 square kilometers, based around the Shanghai West Railway Station and expressways connected with the Yangtze River Delta region. The transport hub at the station handles more than 40,000 passengers daily.

