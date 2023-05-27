Chinese commerce minister meets with US trade representative

The two sides had "candid, pragmatic and in-depth" exchanges on the China-US economic and trade relationship, as well as regional and multilateral issues of common concern.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday, on the sidelines of the two-day 2023 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Detroit, the United States.

The two sides had "candid, pragmatic and in-depth" exchanges on the China-US economic and trade relationship, as well as regional and multilateral issues of common concern.

The Chinese side raised concerns on key issues such as US policies on economy and trade with China, Taiwan-related issues in the economic and trade sector, the "Indo-Pacific Economic Framework" and the Section 301 tariffs.

The two sides agreed to maintain exchanges and communication.

During talks with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington on Thursday, Wang also expressed key concerns over US policies on economy and trade with China, and semiconductors, as well as issues concerning export control and outbound investments review.