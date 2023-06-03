Company inspections made easy thanks to Cloud Code in Songjiang

The "Cloud Supervision Code," a digital initiative pioneered in Songjiang District, has been proved useful by making supervision more transparent and convenient for companies.

As part of the efforts to improve the business environment, the practice was first carried out in Songjiang, where the G60 High-tech and Innovation Corridor has been established to accelerate technological and institutional innovation.

Officially unveiled in July, 2022, the "Cloud Supervision Code" allows companies to stay connected with the whole inspection process, with simply a QR code on the Shanghai's Government Online and Offline Platform.

Starting from the random selection of those receiving the inspection and officials to carry it out, all the necessary information can be obtained from one scan of the QR code.



"Through the QR code, we are well informed of the date, content and how to coordinate with the inspection, while we also get the results through the code and know how to rectify," said a spokesperson at the Shanghai Kai Le Industrial Co Ltd.

"Such digitalized management saves a lot of costs in terms of communication and preparation, and it makes the process easy, efficient and predictable."

All of the 11,000 companies that were randomly selected for inspection in Songjiang used the services of "Cloud Supervision Code" since it was launched, and it also helped the inspector to raise the efficiency, according to Songjiang Market Supervision Administration Bureau.

The practice, recognized as the first of its kind in China, makes it no longer complicated for companies to receive an inspection, while it is also a precautionary measure for arbitrary inspection enforcement, the bureau said.

The data is also safe with the code being only available for authorized personnel, the bureau said.

For the next step, such a practice may be expanded to other areas of government services and to other districts.