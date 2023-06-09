China's consumer inflation up 0.2% in May
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.2 percent year on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.
The figure was higher than the 0.1-percent increase in April.
On a monthly basis, the prices were slightly down by 0.2 percent, expanding from the 0.1-percent decline in the previous month.
The core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, was up by 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
NBS statistician Dong Lijuan attributed the year-on-year price increase mainly to a high base in the corresponding period of 2022.
"In May, the CPI was generally stable," Dong said.