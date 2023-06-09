Shanghai to host global technology fair, focusing on trade and services

The China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair featuring high technology trade and services will be held from June 15 through 17.

The China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair featuring high technology trade and services will be held from June 15 through 17, under the theme of "Innovation-driven Development, Intellectual Property Protection, Techonology Trade Promotion."

Five major exhibition areas will include the main theme pavilion, a low-carbon and new-energy pavilion, digital technology pavilion, biopharmaceuticals pavilion, and an innovative ecology and service pavilion.

The ninth CSITF is co-organized by the Shanghai International Technology Exchange Center, China Chamber of Commerce for Machinery and Electronic Products and Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co Ltd.

Ding Yining / SHINE

The exhibition area will cover 35,000 square meters at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

Macau is the guest city and Shanxi is the guest province for this year's fair.



The Belt and Road initiative will be featured with a special section that showcases technology collaborations with countries and regions in the Belt and Road area, according to deputy director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission Zhou Lan.

Under the core concept of "Better Technology, Better Life," this year's fair will include a special exhibition area for digital technology covering 14,000 square meters and featuring cutting edge technology breakthroughs and new solutions.