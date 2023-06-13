﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai ports post 17% growth in consumer goods imports in Jan-May

Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
The imports of consumer goods at Shanghai ports reached 326.1 billion yuan (US$45.6 billion) in the first five months this year, up 17 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0

The imports of consumer goods at Shanghai ports reached 326.1 billion yuan (US$45.6 billion) in the first five months this year, up 17 percent year on year, the local customs said Tuesday.

Shanghai Customs said it had recovered to the level of the same period in 2021, accounting for more than 40 percent of the total imports of consumer goods in the country, which to some extent reflects a rebound in consumption in China's domestic market.

Among the goods, the import value of aquatic products and dried and fresh fruits totaled 10.95 billion yuan and 10.05 billion yuan, up 41.9 percent and 28.7 percent year on year, respectively.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport, a major cargo airport in the country, handled 22,000 tons of fresh aquatic products imported from January to May, a 1.2-fold increase year on year. The aquatic products were imported from countries including France, New Zealand, India, Pakistan and Thailand.

Since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership came into effect, an increasing number of agricultural products, such as fruits from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), have gained entry into the Chinese market. In the first five months of 2023, Shanghai's Waigaoqiao Port handled 488,000 tons of fruit imported from ASEAN countries, with a value of 976 million yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     