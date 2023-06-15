China's industrial output up 3.5% in May

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.5 percent year on year in May.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 3.5 percent year on year in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

China's retail sales of consumer goods surged 12.7 percent year on year in May.

China's fixed-asset investment went up 4 percent year on year in the first five months of the year.

China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in May this year, unchanged from the April level.