China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2% in May

China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in May this year, unchanged from the April level, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, declined to 4.1 percent last month from 4.2 percent in April, according to the NBS.

The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities came in at 5.5 percent in May, also unchanged from the previous month, the data showed.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas, including migrant workers in cities.