China's natural gas output up 7.2% in May

China's natural gas output registered faster growth in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

China's natural gas output registered faster growth in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The country produced 19 billion cubic meters of natural gas last month, up 7.2 percent from a year earlier. The growth rate was 0.2 percentage points higher than that of April.

The country imported 10.64 million tons of natural gas last month, up 17.3 percent year on year, according to the bureau.

From January to May, China's natural gas output rose 5.3 percent year on year to 97.3 billion cubic meters.