﻿
Biz / Economy

China's cross-border e-commerce trade value exceeds 2 trln yuan in 2022: report

Xinhua
  15:58 UTC+8, 2023-06-18       0
The value of China's cross-border e-commerce imports and exports exceeded 2 trillion yuan (about $280.55 billion) for the first time in 2022, reaching 2.1 trillion yuan.
Xinhua
  15:58 UTC+8, 2023-06-18       0

The value of China's cross-border e-commerce imports and exports exceeded 2 trillion yuan (about $280.55 billion) for the first time in 2022, reaching 2.1 trillion yuan and marking an increase of 7.1 percent compared with 2021, according to a report released Saturday.

The report was released by China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) at a forum during the 2023 China (Langfang) International Economic and Trade Fair in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province.

Among the export destinations in China's cross-border e-commerce in 2022, the United States accounted for 34.3 percent of the market and the United Kingdom accounted for 6.5 percent. Major export items included clothing, shoes, bags and electronic products.

Japanese products accounted for 21.7 percent of China's total cross-border e-commerce imports in 2022, while U.S. products accounted for 17.9 percent.

Consumer goods constituted 92.8 percent of the exports and 98.3 percent of the imports, according to the report.

Since the beginning of this year, China's cross-border e-commerce has continued to maintain its growth momentum, said Lyu Daliang, an official with the GAC.

"A GAC survey has shown that more than 70 percent of enterprises expect stable or growing cross-border e-commerce in 2023," said Lyu.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     