China home to over 2.73 mln 5G base stations

The number of 5G base stations in China surged to 2.73 million by the end of April amid the country's efforts to build the world's largest and most advanced network infrastructure.

China has emerged as a thriving hub for 5G technology, boasting a user base of 634 million individuals with 5G-enabled mobile phones, according to a Wednesday press briefing for the Global Digital Economy Conference 2023, slated to be held in early July.

The integration of the industrial Internet has reached 45 key sectors within the national economy, fostering an industrial scale surpassing 1.2 trillion yuan (US$166.9 billion), the press briefing said.

In 2022, China's electronic information manufacturing industry generated an operational income of 15.4 trillion yuan. The software industry's income amounted to 10.8 trillion yuan, and the big data industry yielded 1.57 trillion yuan, laying a solid foundation for the integration of informatization and industrialization in China, according to the press briefing.