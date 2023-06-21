Culture and tourism metaverse a new track for Shanghai

A blueprint on the cultivation of the culture and tourism metaverse industry was released by Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities on Wednesday.

A blueprint on the cultivation of the culture and tourism metaverse new track was released by Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities on Wednesday with the industry scale targeted to surpass 50 billion yuan (US$6.95 billion) by 2025.

Based on the implementation plan, more than 30 metaverse innovation demonstration applications with a mixture of virtual and actual reality in the fields of digital culture, intelligent tourism, virtual performance, digital artwork and content creation will be formed in the city by 2025.

Museums, art galleries and commercial blocks in the city are encouraged to apply virtual reality technologies such as XR, autostereoscopy and holographic projection and smart sensoring equipment to present immersive cultural and tourism experiences for visitors.

At historical conservation zones and blocks and the waterfront of the Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River, interactive tour routes featuring a virtual and real mixture will be developed, together with smart tour guide services.

The plan encourages the creation of virtual idol IP and the creation and display of digital artworks reflecting haipay (Shanghai-style) and Jiangnan (areas south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture.

Shanghai boasts a giant cultural and tourism consumption market scale, leading digital infrastructure advantage, rich cultural and tourism application scenes, massive content innovation resources and vigorous innovation and entrepreneurship culture, said Fang Shizhong, director general of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The combination of these factors provides a fertile soil for the cultivation of culture and tourism metaverse new track, he noted.

Two to three new content production industry clusters will be formed, and the city's culture and tourism metaverse product and service supply capability will achieve a huge leap.

The 5G coverage and IPv6 upgrade at A-level tourist attractions, major cultural venues, tourist resorts, historical conservation zones and hotels will be accelerated, and AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) infrastructure building at digital cultural venues, tourist attractions and hotels will be beefed up.

The computing system and capability of the city's tourism and cultural venues will be established and lifted, and relevant standards on digital artwork, digital human and digital space will be drafted, according to the plan.

Cultural and tourism operators are encouraged to explore the application scenes of the metaverse and the application of metaverse technologies in digital tourist attractions, hotels, art galleries and museums will be highlighted.

Digital IP industry chains based on original content that integrate literature, audio-visual, animation, and games will be developed. The plan also covers digital IP protection.