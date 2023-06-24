﻿
Biz / Economy

Central and Eastern Europe's largest hydropower plant to be built by Chinese firm breaks ground

Xinhua
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Dabar Hydropower Plant, which will be built by China Gezhouba Group, was held Friday in the entity Republika Srpska (RS) of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

The project, with an installed capacity of 159.15 MW and a total investment of 244 million euros (US$266.8 million), is the largest hydropower project undertaken by Chinese enterprises in Central and Eastern Europe.

Present at the ceremony were RS Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic, Chinese Ambassador to BiH Ji Ping and representatives from both sides.

The Dabar Hydropower Plant, located in the mountainous city of Trebinje, is an important livelihood project with great significance for BiH, especially RS, said Viskovic.

"The project proves that China is a cooperative partner that keeps its word and demonstrates the value and vitality of the Belt and Road Initiative," he noted.

The project represents the elevation of the economic and green partnership between China and BiH, said Ji, adding that the two countries boast great potential in green cooperation.

Speaking highly of the project, Mirko Curic, mayor of Trebinje, said the plant will not only provide clean energy for BiH but also export electricity to neighboring countries. "The plant will also help improve local water supply and flood control, and create jobs."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
