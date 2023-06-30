﻿
China's non-manufacturing sector maintains expansion in June

Xinhua
  13:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-30
China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in June, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the sector coming in at 53.2.
Xinhua
  13:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-30

China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion in June, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the sector coming in at 53.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

China's non-manufacturing PMI has maintained expansion this year, indicating a sustained recovery, according to senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe.

The sub-index for the service sector was 52.8 in June, down from 53.8 in May, staying in the expansion territory.

The sub-index of new orders in the service sector stood at 49.5 percent, unchanged from the previous month.

The construction sector maintained brisk growth this month with its sub-index for business activities standing at 55.7, Zhao noted. The sub-index measuring expectations for activities in the sector came in at 60.3, revealing rather strong optimism among construction enterprises.

Friday's data also showed that the PMI for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49 in June, up from 48.8 in May.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
