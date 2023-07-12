﻿
Biz / Economy

UK businesses optimistic over investment opportunities in Shanghai

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0
Shanghai provides important trading and collaboration opportunities, representatives from business associations and enterprises in the United Kingdom said.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0

Shanghai provides important trading and collaboration opportunities, representatives from business associations and enterprises in the United Kingdom said during an event held on Tuesday to promote investment in the Chinese economic hub.

"This sort of event is a great opportunity for businesses to put China, especially Shanghai, back onto their radar ... as a trade and investment destination," said Andrew Seaton, chief executive at the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC).

British companies have a "very strong sense of commitment" to the Chinese market, to their presence and investment in China, Seaton said.

At the event, Invest Shanghai, a governmental platform offering services to facilitate foreign investment in Shanghai, and the CBBC signed a memorandum of cooperation, while Shanghai's Jiading District government and Johnson Matthey (Shanghai) Chemicals Ltd signed an investment intention agreement.

Delegates from Shanghai also gave presentations to showcase the city's development and business environment.

"Shanghai is a window for exchanges between China and the UK, a great way for British companies to enter the Chinese market, and also a bridge house for Chinese enterprises to venture into the British market," said Xie Dong, vice mayor of Shanghai.

According to Xie, by the end of 2022, the UK's cumulative investment in Shanghai had been over US$3.8 billion while Shanghai enterprises had invested more than US$4.7 billion in the UK.

"By joining forces, we can create a powerful synergy that opens doors to countless possibilities," said Neil Bridgen from London & Partners, which is the Mayor of London's official promotional company and responsible for promoting London internationally.

Shanghai and London can "drive innovation, accelerate business growth and foster cultural exchanges" through cooperation, he added.

The event was part of an overseas promotion campaign featuring investment in Shanghai.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     