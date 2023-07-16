﻿
Biz / Economy

Lock-up shares worth 92 bln yuan to become tradable in China

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0
Lock-up shares worth around 92 billion yuan (US$12.9 billion) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.
Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0

Lock-up shares worth around 92 billion yuan (US$12.9 billion) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

From July 17 to July 21, about 4.05 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated with their closing prices on July 14, the previous trading day.

Chinese stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.04 percent to 3,237.7 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.14 percent lower at 11,080.32 points.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     