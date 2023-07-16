Lock-up shares worth 92 bln yuan to become tradable in China

Lock-up shares worth around 92 billion yuan (US$12.9 billion) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

From July 17 to July 21, about 4.05 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated with their closing prices on July 14, the previous trading day.

Chinese stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.04 percent to 3,237.7 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.14 percent lower at 11,080.32 points.