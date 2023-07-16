Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.7% at end of June

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.91 trillion yuan at the end of June 2023, up 7.7 percent year on year, official data showed.

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.91 trillion yuan (US$1.53 trillion) at the end of June 2023, up 7.7 percent year on year, official data showed.

Of the total, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan rose 9.6 percent year on year to 10.28 trillion yuan at the end of June, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of loans in foreign currencies reached 87.4 billion US dollars at the end of June, down 22.6 percent year on year.

The balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 7 percent year on year to 19.87 trillion yuan at the end of last month.