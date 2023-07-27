﻿
Chinese premier calls for improved pilot FTZs, exploration of high-level opening-up

Xinhua
  23:44 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for vigorously implementing the country's strategy of improving pilot free trade zones (FTZs), and carrying out high-level opening-up.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for vigorously implementing the country's strategy of improving pilot free trade zones (FTZs), and carrying out new explorations of high-level opening-up.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Shanghai on Wednesday and Thursday.

In a trip to Shanghai FTZ's Lin-gang Special Area, Li urged opening-up at a deeper level and in a wider field, and called for more progress in the construction of open functional platforms, and industrial ecology and business environment. He stressed the significance of cross-border data flows and management, vowed to attract more foreign enterprises to invest in China, and demanded joint efforts to ensure stable industrial and supply chains, and boost the development of industrial cluster.

At a symposium, Li listened to reports from leading officials of the Ministry of Commerce and of eight provincial-level regions and spoke highly of the important role of pilot FTZs in China's reform and opening-up.

Looking ahead, Li said more should be done to improve pilot FTZs, with more achievements made in institutional innovation. He emphasized the need to align with international economic and trade norms, and the importance of higher-level goods trade facilitation, service trade innovation, reform and opening-up in key areas, and new models in cross-border data management, among other issues.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
